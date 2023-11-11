Content may be unavailable in your location.
Most of our content is only available to stream within Australia due to publishing rights.
Learn more
Coming Soon

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

Comedy, Adventure, Film, Family
1h 37m2016English

A boy and his foster-father become the subjects of a manhunt after they get stranded in the New Zealand wilderness.

Available in 3 days
11 Nov at 2:25am
Subtitles:
English
Country:
New Zealand
Director:
Taika Waititi
Cast:
Sam Neill, Julian Dennison, Rima Te Wiata, Rachel House, Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Cohen Holloway, Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne, Oscar Kightley, Stan Walker, Mike Minogue, Troy Kingi, Hamish Parkinson, Stu Giles, Lloyd Scott
Advice:
Adult Themes, Violence
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS