Coming Soon
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Comedy, Adventure, Film, Family
1h 37m2016English
A boy and his foster-father become the subjects of a manhunt after they get stranded in the New Zealand wilderness.
Available in 3 days
11 Nov at 2:25am
Subtitles:
English
Country:
New Zealand
Director:
Taika Waititi
Cast:
Sam Neill, Julian Dennison, Rima Te Wiata, Rachel House, Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Cohen Holloway, Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne, Oscar Kightley, Stan Walker, Mike Minogue, Troy Kingi, Hamish Parkinson, Stu Giles, Lloyd Scott
Advice:
Adult Themes, Violence