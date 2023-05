Available Soon

I Am Not Your Negro

Documentary, Film, Documentary Feature

1h 30m 2016 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 3:00pm on Monday 15 May

Filmmaker Raoul Peck uses James Baldwin's unfinished final manuscript, Remember This House, to examine race issues in the United States of America.

Subtitles : English Countries : France, United States Director : Raoul Peck Cast : Samuel L. Jackson Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Nudity, Violence