Available Soon

In the Zone

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

1h 57m 2018 English

Available in 3 days Watch from 3:00am on Monday 24 April

Terrance Wallace helps minority teens in New Zealand create educational and personal success through a pioneering scheme that gives them access to influential schools.

Countries : New Zealand, United States Director : Robyn Paterson Cast : Pierre Lyndon, Nina Phillips