Jedda

Film, Drama, Drama

1h 27m 1955 English

Play Jedda 1h 26m

Raised by a white ranching family from infancy, an Aboriginal girl gives up her fiancé and a life of privilege when a tribesman seduces her with the lure of the wild.

Country : Australia Director : Charles Chauvel Cast : Ngarla Kunoth, Robert Tudawali, Betty Suttor, Paul Reynall, George Simpson-Lyttle, Tas Fitzer, Wason Byers, Willie Farrar, Margaret Dingle Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts