Available Soon

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

Animated, Children, Adventure, Fantasy, Film, Animation

1h 33m 2010 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 11:45am on Friday 19 May

A young owl is abducted by an evil owl army. Together with his new-found friends, they plan an escape and seek out the legendary Guardians to stop the menace.

Countries : United States, Australia Director : Zack Snyder Cast : Jim Sturgess, Emily Barclay, Ryan Kwanten, Anthony LaPaglia, Hugo Weaving, Helen Mirren, Sam Neill, Geoffrey Rush, Abbie Cornish, Miriam Margolyes, David Wenham, Adrienne deFaria, Joel Edgerton, Deborra-Lee Furness, Barry Otto, Richard Roxburgh Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence