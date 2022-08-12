Lord of the Flies

1963, English, 1h 28m
Lord of the Flies
1h 27m

A group of young boys land on a deserted island, and with no adult survivors, are forced to fend for themselves. They co-operate at first, but after splitting into two separate camps, their society falls into disarray.

Country:
United Kingdom
Director:
Peter Brook
Cast:
James Aubrey, Tom Chapin, Hugh Edwards, Roger Elwin, Tom Gaman, Roger Allan, David Brunjes, Peter Davy, Kent Fletcher, Nicholas Hammond, Christopher Harris, Alan Heaps, Jonathan Heaps
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
