Mad Bastards

Drama, Film, Drama

1h 33m 2011 English

Play Mad Bastards 1h 33m

A police officer wants to make things better for the men in his community as three generations of men journey towards manhood.

Country : Australia Director : Brendan Fletcher Cast : Dean Daley-Jones, Greg Tait, Lucas Yeeda, Ngaire Pigram, John Watson, Douglas Macale Advice : Coarse language, Violence