Available Soon

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Film, Drama, Biography, Historical drama
2h 22m2013English
Available in 3 days
Watch from 2:40pm on Monday 17 July

Nelson Mandela serves 27 years in prison and is instrumental in the abolishment of apartheid, and eventually becomes South Africa's president.

Languages:
English, Afrikaans
Country:
South Africa
Director:
Justin Chadwick
Cast:
Idris Elba, Naomie Harris, Tony Kgoroge, Riaad Moosa, Jamie Bartlett, Lindiwi Matshikiza, Deon Lotz, Terry Pheto
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence
