Rabbit-Proof Fence
Drama, Adventure, Film, Drama
1h 30m2002EnglishExpires in 3 weeks
In 1930s Australia, three Indigenous young girls are brutally torn away from their mother and sent over 1600km away - a distance they will attempt to overcome in order to return home.
Subtitles:
English
Countries:
Australia, United Kingdom
Director:
Phillip Noyce
Cast:
Everlyn Sampi, Tianna Sansbury, Laura Monaghan, David Dalaithngu, Kenneth Branagh, Deborah Mailman, Jason Clarke, Ningali Lawford, Myarn Lawford, Garry McDonald, Roy Billing, Andrew S. Gilbert, Ken Radley