Selkie

Fantasy, Family, Film

1h 26m 2000 English

A teenager moves with his family to a remote island off Australia. He discovers that he's connected with ancient people from Scotland and is a creature from Celtic mythology, transforming into a seal whenever he enters the sea.

Country : Australia Director : Donald Crombie Cast : Shimon Moore, Chelsea Bruland, Bryan Marshall, Celine O'Leary, Mariana Rego, Elspeth Ballantyne, Edmund Pegge, Michael Habib