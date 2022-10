Servant or Slave

Documentary, Biography, Historical drama, Factual, Culture & Society

The confronting story of five Indigenous Australian women told in their own words, revealing how they were removed from their families and forced against their will to serve in cruel conditions amounting to secret slavery.

Country : Australia Director : Steven McGregor