Sweet Country

Western, Historical drama

1h 49m 2017 English

Play Sweet Country 1h 49m

An Aboriginal man from the Northern Territory goes on the run after he kills a white man in self-defence in the 1920s.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Warwick Thornton Cast : Bryan Brown, Matt Day, Tremayne Doolan, Anni Finsterer, Natassia Gorey Furber, Gibson John, Ewen Leslie, Hamilton Morris, Sam Neill, Thomas Wright Advice : Violence