Available Soon

The Dead Lands

Action, Horror, Historical drama, Film, Drama

1h 43m 2014 Maori

Available in 5 days Watch from 12:30pm on Thursday 9 February

After his fellow tribesmen are slaughtered by rampaging warriors, a Maori teenager travels to a land haunted by malevolent spirits to ask a demonic warrior to help him take revenge.

Country : New Zealand Director : Toa Fraser Cast : James Rolleston, Lawrence Makoare, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Xavier Horan, Raukura Turei, George Henare, Pana Hema Taylor, Calvin Tuteao Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence