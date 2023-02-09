Available Soon
The Dead Lands
Action, Horror, Historical drama, Film, Drama
1h 43m2014Maori
Available in 5 days
Watch from 12:30pm on Thursday 9 February
After his fellow tribesmen are slaughtered by rampaging warriors, a Maori teenager travels to a land haunted by malevolent spirits to ask a demonic warrior to help him take revenge.
Country:
New Zealand
Director:
Toa Fraser
Cast:
James Rolleston, Lawrence Makoare, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Xavier Horan, Raukura Turei, George Henare, Pana Hema Taylor, Calvin Tuteao
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence