Available Soon

The Dead Lands

Action, Horror, Historical drama, Film, Drama
1h 43m2014Maori
Available in 5 days
Watch from 12:30pm on Thursday 9 February

After his fellow tribesmen are slaughtered by rampaging warriors, a Maori teenager travels to a land haunted by malevolent spirits to ask a demonic warrior to help him take revenge.

Country:
New Zealand
Director:
Toa Fraser
Cast:
James Rolleston, Lawrence Makoare, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Xavier Horan, Raukura Turei, George Henare, Pana Hema Taylor, Calvin Tuteao
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS