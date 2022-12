Available Soon

The Moogai

Short Film, Drama, Horror

15m 2020 English

Available Soon

A young mother becomes increasingly unstable when she is terrorised by a malevolent spirit she believes is trying to take her children.

Country : Australia Director : Jon Bell Cast : Shari Sebbens, Meyne Wyatt Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence