1h 47m 2011 Samoan

Saili, a little person and taro farmer, has his life turned upside-down when he is denied his father's chiefly status and his family plantation is threatened.

Countries : New Zealand, Samoa Director : Tusi Tamasese Cast : Fa'afiaula Sanote, Tausili Pushparaj, Salamasina Mataia, Ga Sakaria, Ioata Tanielu Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts