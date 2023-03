Tudawali

Docudrama, Biography, Film, Biography

1h 28m 1987 English

A look behind the life of the first Indigenous Australian film star, and how he became an iconic actor in Australian cinema.

Country : Australia Director : Steve Jodrell Cast : Ernie Dingo, Peter Fisher, Bud Tingwell, Jedda Cole, Bill McCluskey, Suzanne Peverill, Michelle Torres, Shane Wynne, Chris Sampi Advice : Coarse language, Sexual references and/or sex scenes, Violence