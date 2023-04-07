Available Soon
Watership Down
Animated, Children, Adventure, Film, Animation
1h 29m1978English
Available in 2 days
Watch from 11:10am tomorrow
A young rabbit convinces seven other rabbits to leave their warren after he has a prophetic vision. They face a series of obstacles as they make their way to a hill dubbed Watership Down, but find their journey is far from over.
Subtitles:
English
Countries:
United Kingdom, Canada
Director:
Martin Rosen
Cast:
John Hurt, Richard Briers, Michael Graham Cox, John Bennett, Roy Kinnear, Richard O'Callaghan, Simon Cadell, Terence Rigby, Harry Andrews, Zero Mostel, Mary Maddox, Hannah Gordon, Ralph Richardson, Denholm Elliott, Lynn Farleigh