We Don't Need a Map

Documentary, Adventure, Factual, Culture & Society

1h 28m 2017 English

Play We Don't Need a Map 1h 27m

Warwick Thornton examines Australians' relationship to the Southern Cross, a journey that takes him through Australia's political and cultural landscape as he discovers the constellation's astronomical, colonial and Indigenous history.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Warwick Thornton Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language