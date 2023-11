Coming Soon

Who We Are: Brave New Clan

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

48m 2014 English

Six young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders see how they engage with their communities, history and cultures, in modern Australia. Their journeys span Indigenous cultures across the country from Sydney to the Torres Strait.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Leah Purcell