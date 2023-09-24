Coming Soon

You Can Go Now

Documentary, Biography, Factual, History
1h 20m2022English

Examines Australian Aboriginal artist Richard Bell's career, capturing his early life, the way he challenged the art world, and how his art frames 50 years of First Nations activism in Australia.

Available in 4 days
24 Sep at 12:00pm
Subtitles:
简体中文, 한국어, العربية, Tiếng Việt, 繁體中文, English
Country:
Australia
Director:
Larissa Behrendt
Cast:
Richard Bell
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Nudity, Sexual references and/or sex scenes
