Coming Soon

You Can Go Now

Documentary, Biography, Factual, History

1h 20m 2022 English

Examines Australian Aboriginal artist Richard Bell's career, capturing his early life, the way he challenged the art world, and how his art frames 50 years of First Nations activism in Australia.

Available in 4 days 24 Sep at 12:00pm

Subtitles : 简体中文, 한국어, العربية, Tiếng Việt, 繁體中文, English Country : Australia Director : Larissa Behrendt Cast : Richard Bell Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Nudity, Sexual references and/or sex scenes