NITV News: Live From Uluru Climb Closure

News And Current Affairs, News - Domestic

1h 50m

NITV News delivers LIVE coverage of the closure of the Uluru climb and the celebration of a new era. Join Ryan Liddle, Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke as NITV looks back at the history of Uluru and forward to the future as the Anangu invite the nation to experience the rock from their perspective.