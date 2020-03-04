The Point: The Bayles Family Respond

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

The mother of bullied Murri boy Quaden Bayles shares her story exclusively with NITV’s The Point. When Yarraka Bayles shared a video to Facebook showing the aftermath of a bullying incident on her disabled son, she was not prepared for the global media storm and the backlash that followed. Jodan Perry sits down with Yarraka Bayles to reflect on a whirlwind fortnight and to put the focus back on the issues that matter most. Bullying, youth suicide and the plight of Australia’s first peoples.

