The Point: The Bayles Family Respond
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
25m
The mother of bullied Murri boy Quaden Bayles shares her story exclusively with NITV’s The Point. When Yarraka Bayles shared a video to Facebook showing the aftermath of a bullying incident on her disabled son, she was not prepared for the global media storm and the backlash that followed. Jodan Perry sits down with Yarraka Bayles to reflect on a whirlwind fortnight and to put the focus back on the issues that matter most. Bullying, youth suicide and the plight of Australia’s first peoples.
Subtitles:
English