The Point: Warwick Thornton & The Beach

24m

Hosts Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke sit down with award-winning filmmaker Warwick Thornton for an intimate interview about his most recent work, The Beach. Thornton explains the process of voluntary self-isolation at a beautiful Jilirr beach in WA’s Dampier Peninsular region to escape life in the fast lane and the healing power of connection to culture and Country.