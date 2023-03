Awaken : Season 2013 Episode 10 Friday March 22, 2013

In every aspect of society indigenous Australians lag behind the rest of the country. Poor health, housing, employment and education blights far too many communities. What will it take to close the gap? Is the intervention model of the Northern Territory the answer? The way forward tonight on awaken.