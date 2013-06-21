Friday June 21, 2013

Awaken: Season 2013 Episode 23Friday June 21, 2013
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
25m
This week, Awaken is broadcast from the Block in Sydney’s Redfern. It’s long been a meeting place for Indigenous Australians, but it’s now undergoing enormous change. We talk to Mick Mundine from the Aboriginal Housing Company about the multi-million dollar Pemulwuy project. We also talk to local community leader Shane Phillips about the Clean Slate Without Prejudice Program. It’s a unique mentoring scheme based on boxing and fitness, that’s helping change the lives of young Indigenous men.