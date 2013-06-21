Awaken: Season 2013 Episode 23
Friday June 21, 2013

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
25m
Play
Friday June 21, 2013
24m

This week, Awaken is broadcast from the Block in Sydney’s Redfern. It’s long been a meeting place for Indigenous Australians, but it’s now undergoing enormous change. We talk to Mick Mundine from the Aboriginal Housing Company about the multi-million dollar Pemulwuy project. We also talk to local community leader Shane Phillips about the Clean Slate Without Prejudice Program. It’s a unique mentoring scheme based on boxing and fitness, that’s helping change the lives of young Indigenous men.

