Awaken : Season 2013 Episode 27 Friday July 19, 2013

We’re speaking to Cape York Leader Noel Pearson about Constitutional Recognition of Indigenous Australians. We hear from Sean Armistead about his decision to run with the Liberal party in the seat of Melbourne and AITSIS linguist Dr Michael Walsh about the creation of a new language among young people at the remote NT community of Lajamanu. We also speak to a young Indigenous woman Hayley McQuire, who’s just returned from the UN’s Youth Assembly in New York and her friendship with the Pakastani school girl Malala Yousafzai