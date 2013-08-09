Awaken : Season 2013 Episode 30 Friday August 09, 2013

Coming up on Awaken, we’ll continue meeting some of the Indigenous candidates contesting the Federal election. This week we’re speaking to Des Headland, who is running with the Palmer United Party in the West Australian Seat of Durack. We’ll also have analysis of the election campaign so far with Former Labor stalwart turned Coalition advisor Warren Mundine and Tracker Magazine Editor Amy McQuire.