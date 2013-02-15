Awaken: Season 2013 Episode 5
Friday February 15, 2013

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
24m
Play
Friday February 15, 2013
23m

Five years ago Kevin Rudd delivered one of Australia's most historic speeches with his apology to the stolen generations. Finally the word 'sorry' was uttered by a national leader. Five years on indigenous policy is defined by intervention and Kevin Rudd is no longer Prime Minister. Mr Rudd sits down with Stan Grant to discuss his future and where indigenous Australia is headed.

All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS