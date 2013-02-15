Awaken : Season 2013 Episode 5 Friday February 15, 2013

Five years ago Kevin Rudd delivered one of Australia's most historic speeches with his apology to the stolen generations. Finally the word 'sorry' was uttered by a national leader. Five years on indigenous policy is defined by intervention and Kevin Rudd is no longer Prime Minister. Mr Rudd sits down with Stan Grant to discuss his future and where indigenous Australia is headed.