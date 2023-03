Awaken : Season 2014 Episode 30 Wednesday October 22, 2014

AWAKEN revisits 2013 Australian Children's Laureate Boori Monty Pryor about his influential work; The Cathy Freeman Foundation's student excursion to Sydney, and Awabakal Ear Health advocates Dr Kelvin Kong and CEO Don MacAskill on their newest campaign.