Stephen Smith
17-year-old Gomeroi teenager Stephen Smith was the most popular boy in school with the world at his feet before it was cruelly snatched away. The teen was found dead on train tracks outside the north western NSW town of Quirindi in 1988 after attending a party. Despite his family being told by police during the initial investigation to 'get over it' they have always maintained he was murdered; now Cold Justice finds information to support their concerns.
