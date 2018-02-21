Cold Justice : Season 2 Episode 2 Theresa Binge Case Part 1

In 2003 in the remote QLD/NSW border town of Goondiwindi, 43-year-old Aboriginal grandmother Theresa Binge went missing. Twelve days later her badly beaten body was found dumped in a concrete culvert outside of town. Despite strong leads the investigation failed to find her killer. Fifteen years on, Theresa’s family are still desperately seeking answers. In this two part episode, we retrace Theresa’s last steps, find new leads and speak with authorities.