Cold Justice: Season 2 Episode 4
Lois Roberts
In July 1998, Lois was hitchhiking on the side of the road in Nimbin north NSW. A witness saw Lois get into a white car, after that she was never seen alive again. Police believe that she was held captive and kept alive for around 10 days, during which time she was tortured and sexually abused before being killed. Six months later bush hikers stumble across Lois’ skeletal remains.
