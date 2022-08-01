Garma Festival : Season 2022 Episode 6 Monday August 01, 2022

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

Play Monday August 01, 2022 54m

NITV brings you news, speeches, music, entertainment and Yolgnu culture from an Indigenous perspective, direct from the Garma Festival in Arnhem Land, NT. Over four days, guests are immersed in the rich cultural heritage of Yolngu hosts, experiencing traditional miny'tji (art), ancient storytelling, manikay (song) and bunggul (dance).