Living Black : Season 21 Episode 3 Monday September 29, 2014

Living Black, Australia’s leading Indigenous news and current affairs show, returns to uncover the real issues behind the headlines to tell vital Indigenous stories important to all Australians. In this new season Living Black will report from some of the most remote areas of Australia, delivering hard hitting news and current affairs stories impacting on communities. The team will chase the stories rarely covered by mainstream media and unearth the issues which local people face on a daily basis. There will also be a series of one-on-one interviews with the some of this country’s most interesting and topical faces including Ray Martin, Wayne Quilliam and, Cathy Freeman.