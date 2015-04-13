Living Black: Season 22 Episode 2
Freedom Rides

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
Play
Freedom Rides
26m

Revisit the historical journey made 50 years ago by a group of University students led by Aboriginal activist Charles Perkins, who set off on a bus ride around regional New South Wales to expose racism and prejudice in regional NSW. What they encountered along the way showed just how prevalent segregation and injustice existed in Australia. The trip would prove to be a turning point in the Australian civil rights movement.

Subtitles:
English
