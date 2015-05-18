Best Of Living Black - Health

Living Black: Season 22 Episode 7
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
28m
27m

Living Black revisits some of the health stories featured in the program in 2014. In this episode we investigate the rise of methamphetamine use in the Kimberley region, we find out how communities are tackling ear health, and visit a culturally appropriate health and wellness centre in Rockingham, which is changing the lives of the local Noongar community.

Subtitles:
English
