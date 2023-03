Living Black : Season 23 Episode 1 Saving The Burrup

Traditional owners, lawyers, scientists and MPs in WA are united in opposition to changes to laws redefining what constitutes a sacred site. Kerry Robinson, Errol Roe and Wilfred Hicks are three traditional owners from around the State, fighting to preserve their people’s culture and heritage.