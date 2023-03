Living Black : Season 23 Episode 3 Game Of Dreams

In the outback Queensland town of Mt Isa, rugby league is a way of life. For many young indigenous players, the footy field is not only a place of pride, but a gateway to better things. We follow three young players as they endure the bus trip from hell to play the game they love.