Living Black: Season 23 Episode 4
Palm Island: After The Riot

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
Play
Palm Island: After The Riot
25m

When Chevez Morton was nine his game of hide and seek was interrupted by men dressed all in black, wearing balaclavas and wielding guns. He is just one of the people on Palm Island whose lives were changed by the actions of the Queensland Police in November 2004. Now, more than a decade later, the island is suing the state government and the police service for racial discrimination. Living Black brings you the untold stories of the people of Palm Island, revealing just what happened there, after the riot.

Subtitles:
English
