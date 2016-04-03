Living Black : Season 23 Episode 5 A Spiritual Meeting

When the Spiritual leader of Tibet, His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, flew from Adelaide to Darwin on a trip to Australia in 2013, he requested the Qantas Pilot fly around a very sacred area. Looking through the window of the Qantas jet, he gazed down, his eyes making a contact with Uluru. He was saddened that he was unable to visit this sacred heart of our nation. But he vowed that on his next visit he would travel to Uluru and meet with the Anangu, the traditional owners. In June 2015, His Holiness made good on his promise and on his 11th visit to Australia, he was welcomed to Uluru by Sammy Wilson and other traditional owners, where a meeting of a spiritual kind took place on sacred ground.