Living Black : Season 23 Episode 6 Ntaria To Nashville

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

25m

Nashville Tennesse famously known as the country music capital, is a world away from the small Western Arrente community of Ntaria in the Northern Territory. While Ntaria may not be as well known as Nashville, the Music City, it's where the journey began for Golden Guitar and multi award winning singer/songwriter, Warren H Williams. Music has always been in Warren's blood, having learnt to play a guitar at the age of six with his legendary father, Gus Williams. Having released 9 albums to date, In 2015, the Arrente man teamed up with emerging artist Dani Young, writing and recording an album of traditional country music duets. Living Black follows Warren's journey as he prepares to launch his new album at the annual Tamworth Country Music Festival in January 2016.