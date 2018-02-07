Living Black : Season 25 Episode 10 Kevin Rudd: Ten Years After The Apology

It has been 10 years since Kevin Rudd made his famous speech on the 13th February 2008 in the Federal Parliament when he formally apologised to Indigenous Australians for the forced removal of children from their families, also known as the Stolen Generations. It was a historic moment in the nation's history and a moment that Indigenous Australians had been waiting for for many years. Living Black host Karla Grant sat down with the former Australian Prime Minister as he reflects on his life, time in office, the apology, the current state of Indigenous Affairs, and what needs to be done to see real improvements in the lives of our First Nations people.