Living Black: Season 25 Episode 2
Stevie Salas

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
27m
Stevie Salas
26m

Stevie Salas has played with some of the biggest names in the music industry. The Native American musician is not only rated as one of the top 50 guitarists in the world, but he's also a television host, music director, record producer, film composer, writer, director and film producer. His new film 'Rumble - The Indians Who Rocked The World' screened at the 2017 Sydney Film Festival to rave reviews and received a prestigious Special Jury Award for World Cinema Documentary at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The film traces the Native American influence on North American music. Host Karla Grant sits down with Salas to discuss all things music, his rise from the small Californian town of Oceanside to becoming lead guitarist with Rod Stewart on his 1988 world tour and playing alongside Mick Jagger.

