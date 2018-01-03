Living Black: Season 25 Episode 5
Tony Albert

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
Tony Albert
26m

Acclaimed contemporary Australian artist Tony Albert’s work has at times harboured a strong reaction as he tackles and attempts to break down Indigenous issues, historical truths and stereotypes. Living Black host Karla Grant sits down with Albert to discuss art, Indigenous affairs, his life and artistic motivation and how urban graffiti and street art is providing an artistic outlet for Indigenous Australians.

English
