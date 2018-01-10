Living Black: Season 25 Episode 6
Tour Da Country

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
Play
Tour Da Country
26m

Starting in the remote New South Wales town of Walgett, Living Black reporter Kris Flanders follows the Tour Da Country cycling team as they cross almost 1,000km to raise awareness of bike safety and Indigenous health in regional and remote Aboriginal communities. Along the way, we meet some inspiring characters as they battle physical and mental challenges, and have many more rewarding experiences on this gruelling journey.

