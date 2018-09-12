Living Black: Season 26 Episode 12Joe Williams
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
He’s been a world champion boxer and former rugby league player. Now he’s a mental health campaigner who’s out to defy the enemy within. Karla Grant sits down with Wiradjuri man Joe Williams to talk about his success and achievements as a gifted athlete and his battles with addiction and severe mental illness. In this candid interview, Joe shares his harrowing journey which has now been documented in his autobiography titled 'Defying The Enemy Within'.
Subtitles:
English, 简体中文