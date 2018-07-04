Living Black : Season 26 Episode 2 Noel Pearson: Stalking Horse Of Betrayal

Noel Pearson is a lawyer, academic, land rights activist and founder of the Cape York Land Council and Cape York Institute for policy and leadership. Widely known for his strong views on Indigenous policy, Noel has always advocated for a shift in direction when it comes to welfare reform, substance abuse, child protection, education and economic development. Karla Grant chats with Noel about Indigenous policy, the Uluru Statement and the documentary ‘Wik vs Queensland’ in which he appears.