Living Black : Season 26 Episode 1 Prison To Paradise: Palm Island Centenary

Men punished for waving to their wives, streets reserved for white people only and a bell to dictate roll calls and curfew; it has the hallmarks of American slavery but this was the reality for one Australian community in the mid-20th century. 2018 marks a hundred years since Palm Island was established as one Australia’s harshest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander settlements. In its centenary year, how has the community coped with its brutal past and what do the next hundred years look like?