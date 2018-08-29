Living Black : Season 26 Episode 10 Timana Tahu

At the age of 18, dual international Timana Tahu, made his debut in the NRL with the Newcastle Knights before going on to play for the Parramatta Eels and the Penrith Panthers eventually playing a total of 196 games. However, throughout his 15 year footy career there have been highs and lows, including the highly publicised racial incident at the NSW State of Origin Camp in 2010. Timana speaks with Karla Grant about the incident and life after footy.