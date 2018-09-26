Living Black: Season 26 Episode 16
Yared's Promise

News And Current Affairs, News - Overseas
25m
Play
Yared's Promise
25m

He was forced to live on the streets after losing his entire family to war and disease by the age of 6. But after living in extreme poverty for most of his young life, Yared Wolde has gone on to defy the odds to become an instrumental visionary for disadvantaged kids and their families. Now he is giving them hope for a better future and a reason to live. Reporter Liz Deep-Jones follow’s Yared as he strives to fulfill his promise to bring education to some of Ethiopia’s poorest children.

All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS