Living Black : Season 26 Episode 16 Yared's Promise

News And Current Affairs, News - Overseas

25m

Play Yared's Promise 25m

He was forced to live on the streets after losing his entire family to war and disease by the age of 6. But after living in extreme poverty for most of his young life, Yared Wolde has gone on to defy the odds to become an instrumental visionary for disadvantaged kids and their families. Now he is giving them hope for a better future and a reason to live. Reporter Liz Deep-Jones follow’s Yared as he strives to fulfill his promise to bring education to some of Ethiopia’s poorest children.